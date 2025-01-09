‘Lock the Clock’: Bipartisan Push in U.S. Senate to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent Returns

In a rare display of cross-party unity, U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rick Scott (R-FL) reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation to eliminate the twice-yearly clock changes and make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent nationwide. The proposal, backed by 13 other senators from both sides of the aisle, reignites a debate that has Americans divided over their clocks and sunlight.

Senator Whitehouse championed the cause, pointing to the joy Rhode Islanders feel when DST begins in March. “Many Rhode Islanders look forward to that March weekend when we ‘spring forward’ and ditch the afternoon darkness of the cold winter months,” he said. “I’m glad to help lead the bipartisan push to end the antiquated practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year and finally make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide.”

For Senator Scott, the effort is personal. The former Florida governor signed legislation in 2018 allowing his state to opt out of the biannual time shifts, pending federal approval. “I hear from Americans constantly that they are sick and tired of changing their clocks twice a year,” Scott said. “I’m excited to have President Trump back in the White House and fully on board to LOCK THE CLOCK so we can get this good bill passed and make this common-sense change that will simplify and benefit the lives of American families.”

Support for the measure spans the political spectrum. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) called it “about public health, it is about our economy, and it’s about just putting a little more light in families’ lives.” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) praised the bill for giving states the freedom to decide. And Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), known as an early advocate for DST, quipped, “Let’s say goodbye to 4pm winter sunsets and pass the Sunshine Protection Act.”

The Sunshine Protection Act previously passed the Senate by unanimous consent in the 117th Congress, only to stall in the House. With President Trump signaling support for ending clock changes, proponents hope this time will be different.

The benefits of permanent DST are touted as wide-ranging: better public health, more outdoor exercise, fewer car accidents, and even a boost to the economy. Studies suggest the extra hour of afternoon sunlight encourages consumer spending and reduces crime.

“This is a no-brainer,” said Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM). “More time for sunshine. Less time changing your clocks.”

For now, the clock is ticking. Daylight Saving Time begins in mid-March, but proponents are eager to “lock the clock” once and for all.

