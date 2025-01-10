Obituary: John B. Genga (1948-2025)

John Brandt Genga, age 76, passed away at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence, RI, on January 7, 2025. Jack (as his family and friends knew him) was born August 12, 1948, at Newport Hospital. He was the son of the late Eno Genga and Barbara (Brandt) Genga. Like his parents, Jack was a lifelong resident of Newport. He graduated in 1967 from Rogers High School where he excelled in football, track, and playing trumpet in band. After graduation, Jack attended Roger Williams University then joined Genga Brothers’ Construction Company where he learned carpentry. He became a very talented self-employed carpenter, working that trade for most of his life. He built his own Newport home in the late 80s where he lived for over 30 years until multiple sclerosis forced him to find more accommodating housing. Jack’s lifelong hobbies were fishing and piloting his Boston Whaler with cousins and good friends on Narragansett Bay. Jack knew every rock and ledge surrounding Aquidneck Island where fish could be found.

Jack is survived by his children, Amy Genga and Brandt (Misti) Genga, who brought him immense joy and pride. Jack was a proud grandfather to Olivia Joyner who was the apple of his eye. Jack was thrilled to meet his newborn grandson, Colby John Genga, this past October.

Jack was a loving brother to Susan and her husband Ted Staats, one of Jack’s original fishing buddies. Jack leaves nieces Sarah Staats of New York, and Leah Staats and partner Ian Nielsen and their son Kai of Newport. He also leaves many loving cousins. Jack was predeceased by his grandnephew, Anders.

Calling hours will be held from 12pm to 3pm followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 18 at Memorial Funeral Home on Broadway.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jack’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

