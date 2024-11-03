New England Aims for First Winning Streak Under Coach Mayo Against Struggling Titans

The New England Patriots (2-6) will travel to Tennessee this Sunday at 1pm to take on the Titans (1-6) at Nissan Stadium in a matchup of two teams looking to build momentum amidst challenging seasons. The Patriots are fresh off a thrilling last-minute win against the New York Jets, ending a six-game losing streak with a 25-22 victory, thanks to a clutch touchdown from running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Now, head coach Jerod Mayo’s squad aims to secure its first winning streak of the season in their first visit to Nashville since a tough 34-10 loss in 2018.

This game marks the 46th meeting between the Patriots and the Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers), extending a rivalry that dates back to the founding of the American Football League in 1960. New England leads the series with an overall 26-18-1 record, but they’ve struggled on the road in this matchup, holding just a 7-11 record in away games. The two teams last met in 2021, when the Patriots cruised to a 36-13 victory at Gillette Stadium.

One player to watch this weekend is Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who has become a reliable target in the offense. Henry leads New England with 32 catches for 358 yards, putting him on pace for career highs. His consistency this season has kept the offense afloat, and he could become the first Patriots tight end since Rob Gronkowski to record three games with eight or more receptions in a season if he continues his strong play in Tennessee.

On the ground, Stevenson remains the Patriots’ key playmaker, especially after his two-touchdown performance against the Jets. Should he score twice again this weekend, he’ll become the first Patriots running back since Damien Harris in 2021 to notch consecutive games with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Despite last week’s triumph, the Patriots’ offense remains a work in progress. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who exited with a concussion against the Jets, has practiced this week and could return, though veteran Jacoby Brissett is prepared to start if Maye isn’t cleared. Regardless of who’s under center, ball security and avoiding turnovers will be paramount. The Titans defense is known for its aggressive schemes, and Maye’s ability to handle defensive adjustments has drawn praise from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The Titans, led by first-year head coach Brian Callahan, face similar challenges. With a 1-6 record and a potential top draft pick, Tennessee’s season has also been marked by offensive struggles. Sunday’s game could hinge on which team minimizes mistakes and maximizes their opportunities in a matchup of two franchises looking to turn things around.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1pm as the Patriots seek to keep the momentum going on Broadway, while the Titans hope to spark some life in front of their home crowd.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

