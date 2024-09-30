Patriots Stumble Again, Drop Third Straight in 30-13 Lopsided Loss to 49ers

The New England Patriots’ struggles continued Sunday as they were handed a crushing 30-13 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, dropping their record to 1-3 for the 2024 NFL season. In a game that was more one-sided than the final score indicated, the Patriots fell behind early, unable to recover from two turnovers in their first three possessions.

San Francisco wasted no time capitalizing on New England’s missteps, jumping to a 20-point lead by the second quarter. Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass, while Fred Warner made a spectacular diving interception, returning it 45 yards for a score that sent Patriots fans reeling. Warner’s performance, which included three forced fumbles and two interceptions this season, underscored the defensive struggles New England has faced.

Despite a glimmer of hope when the Pats cut the lead to ten early in the third quarter, they couldn’t muster enough firepower to challenge the 49ers effectively. Jacoby Brissett struggled, completing just 19 of 32 passes for 168 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The offensive line didn’t help matters, allowing six sacks and ten quarterback hits.

With only 216 total yards and under 150 yards passing in each game this season, the Patriots have faced their worst offensive start since 1971. Fans are left wondering how long Brissett can hold down the fort before rookie Drake Maye gets the nod.

While New England’s special teams showed some promise—Joey Slye nailed field goals from 63 yards (a new team record) and 54 yards, and Bryce Baringer consistently pinned the 49ers deep in their territory—it wasn’t enough to overcome their offensive woes.

The loss marks the Patriots’ third consecutive defeat since their season-opening win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Up next, they’ll return home to face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday, desperate for a turnaround. The question looms: Can they rediscover their winning edge before it’s too late?

