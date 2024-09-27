Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass Facilitates Record-Breaking Sale of Charlestown Waterfront Estate for $7.5 Million

Lila Delman Compass has announced the sale of 419 West Beach Road in Charlestown for $7.5 million, marking the highest real estate transaction in the town for 2024, according to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service. Lori Joyal, a leading agent from Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill office, represented both the buyer and the seller in the sale of this luxurious waterfront property.

The residence, situated on Quonochontaug Saltwater Pond, is a sprawling 3,700-square-foot home with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The estate spans three acres of meticulously landscaped grounds and offers a deep-water dock, a Gunite in-ground saltwater pool, and a pool cabana, creating an idyllic coastal retreat.

“This sale is a testament to Lori Joyal’s commitment to excellence,” said Ryan Elsman, Strategic Lead and Sales Manager at Lila Delman Compass. “Her name has become synonymous with unparalleled results and client satisfaction. She is both humble and accomplished, a true force in Rhode Island’s real estate market.”

Joyal has made a name for herself as one of Rhode Island’s most successful real estate agents, consistently breaking records over the past decade. She has been recognized as the top individual agent in the state in 2023, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2016. Nationally, she ranks in the top 1 percent of 1.6 million real estate professionals, according to Real Trends.

The sale of 419 West Beach Road adds another milestone to her impressive career, further solidifying her position as a leader in the competitive luxury real estate market.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

