Billie Jean King Becomes First Female Athlete to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

Billie Jean King, the tennis legend whose activism reshaped the landscape of women’s sports and equality, has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, marking another historic milestone in her storied career. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law this week, making King, 80, the first individual female athlete to receive the prestigious honor. The recognition is a testament to her groundbreaking contributions both on and off the court.

The bipartisan legislation, known as the “Billie Jean King Congressional Gold Medal Act,” was co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), who hailed King’s legacy as a champion not only in tennis but also in her fight for equality. Reed, who has long supported efforts to honor King, noted her enduring impact, stating: “A champion on and off the court, Billie Jean King was known for having a great serve and serving as a great role model and advancing equality. She transcends sports and is someone who has blazed a trail and leveled the playing field to give others more opportunities than she herself had.”

King’s legacy is deeply intertwined with Newport, Rhode Island, home to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was inducted in 1987. In 2015, she was presented with her official Hall of Fame ring in Newport, further cementing her connection to the historic tennis grounds. It was at this site, which also hosted the first U.S. Open in 1881 as a men’s-only event, that King began to carve out a future of equality in sports.

A Career of Firsts

Billie Jean King’s career has been defined by firsts. In 1973, she became the first female athlete to secure equal prize money for women at the U.S. Open, a groundbreaking victory that followed her advocacy for pay equity across the sport. This achievement set a precedent, and over the next three decades, other Grand Slam tournaments followed suit.

Her “Battle of the Sexes” match against former men’s champion Bobby Riggs, in which she triumphed in front of millions of viewers, became one of the most iconic moments in sports history. The victory was more than just a personal triumph; it was a symbolic win for women’s rights and gender equality on a global scale.

Beyond her athletic feats, King spearheaded the formation of the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973, establishing an organized platform for female tennis players and advocating for their rights on the professional circuit. She also founded the Women’s Sports Foundation, an organization that continues to advance gender equity in sports today.

King’s activism reached beyond tennis, influencing broader social movements. Her role in the passage of Title IX, which mandated equal funding for men’s and women’s sports in educational institutions, changed the trajectory of opportunities for women in athletics. King has continued to push for equality in all areas, founding the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative in 2014 to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Recognition from Congress

The Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, is awarded as a symbol of national appreciation for distinguished achievements. King now joins an elite group of athletes who have received the award, including Jackie Robinson, Jesse Owens, Roberto Clemente, and Joe Louis. In Senator Reed’s words, “Billie Jean King continues to serve as an ambassador for the sport and an inspiration for future generations.”

The U.S. Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens—home of the U.S. Open—stands as a lasting tribute to her legacy. The complex was renamed in her honor in 2006, becoming the first major sporting venue named after a woman.

King’s influence remains a guiding force in tennis and beyond. “I am deeply humbled to receive this honor,” King said in a statement following the announcement. “This is a recognition not just of my career, but of the countless individuals who have fought for equality alongside me. Together, we have made strides, but there is still work to be done.”

A Trailblazing Career

Over the course of her career, King captured 39 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Her 12 singles titles and 20 Wimbledon championships remain among the most revered records in tennis. But perhaps more important than her accolades are the doors she has opened for future generations of female athletes.

Once again, Billie Jean King has blazed a trail that others will undoubtedly follow, securing her place not only in the history books of tennis but in the broader story of social progress in America. As King herself has often said, “Champions keep playing until they get it right.” With this honor, the nation acknowledges that Billie Jean King’s impact on the game—and on society—has been profound, enduring, and rightfully celebrated.

