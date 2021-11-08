Marvin Abney elected to serve on National Conference of State Legislators’ Executive Committee

Lawmakers from around the country last week elected Rep. Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) to serve on the 2021-2022 NCSL Executive Committee at the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) 2021 Legislative Summit in Tampa, Fla.

“I am proud to be a part of the leadership of a well-respected organization like the National Conference of State Legislatures,” said Representative Abney. “Our country needs to see that elected officials from both parties can work together to solve problems. NCSL is the go-to resource for state legislators from around the country. I’m glad to give Rhode Island a voice on this important national committee.”

The executive committee is the governing body of NCSL. Comprised of 63 elected members, the executive committee drives the organization by supervising and controlling the affairs of the organization, its committees and publications, as well as deciding the organization’s ultimate positions on public policy.

“We are pleased to have Representative Abney’s expertise on NCSL’s Executive Committee,” said NCSL President and Hawaii Speaker Scott Saiki. “Senator and representative participation in NCSL over the years has been a key part of the organization’s success.”

The executive committee meets four times a year to oversee the development and implementation of NCSL policies.

Representative Abney, who serves as chairman of the House Finance Committee in Rhode Island, has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator.

Rhode Island will be well-represented in NCSL. Also at the Tampa summit, Representative Abney’s colleague in the House, House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) was elected vice president of NCSL.

