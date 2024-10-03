McKee, DEM Unveil $500K in LASA Grant Funding to Boost Local Food, Seafood Industries

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are dangling a half-million-dollar carrot in front of local food and seafood businesses, announcing that nearly $500,000 in Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grant funding is now available. This cash infusion is aimed at growing the state’s local food economy, and McKee, alongside key lawmakers, is calling on farms, fisheries, and aquaculture producers to get in on the action.

The LASA Grant Program, which has been a staple in Rhode Island’s food strategy since 2012, has already shelled out close to $3 million in grants—up to $20,000 each—over the past 12 years. The 2025 application period opened on October 1 and runs through November 30, so local businesses looking for a slice of the pie should move fast.

“LASA is one of the cornerstones of our food strategy. It ensures that Rhode Islanders have access to safe, healthy, and affordable food,” McKee said. “These grants not only support our farmers and fishers but also build community resilience, sustainability, and food security across the state.”

Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, the architect behind the original LASA legislation, chimed in with her support, highlighting the wide-reaching benefits. “These grants are an investment in Rhode Island’s future, helping local businesses thrive while boosting food security and sustainability. They’re a game-changer for our agriculture and seafood sectors.”

Representative Teresa Tanzi echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the impact LASA has had on her district’s food businesses. “I’ve seen these grants transform farms and fisheries, helping them grow while enriching our communities. The success stories are just getting started.”

DEM Director Terry Gray didn’t miss the opportunity to remind everyone of DEM’s mission to promote “RI Grown” products and support local businesses. “These funds fuel a healthy, sustainable agricultural economy and push for food security and diversity across the state,” Gray said.

For Fiscal Year 2025, the LASA grants will focus on priorities like supporting small, women, and veteran-owned businesses, enhancing marketing and distribution channels, and pushing climate-smart agricultural practices. There’s also an emphasis on ensuring food safety and protecting farmland for future generations.

So, if you’re a small farmer or fisher in Rhode Island, the time to act is now—before the grant deadline slips away!

