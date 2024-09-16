Play Ball! Cardines Classic Pits Army vs. Navy in WWI Throwback Game

On Friday, September 20th, the U.S. Naval War College will host the 7th Annual Cardines Classic, a unique World War I-era Army vs. Navy baseball game. Set against the historic backdrop of Newport’s Cardines Field, this event offers more than just a sporting spectacle—it honors the vital role baseball played during the First World War.

Students from the USNWC will don period-accurate uniforms, recreating the sense of camaraderie and patriotism that baseball inspired among soldiers during the Great War. The game pays tribute to Admiral William Sims, the two-time president of the Naval War College and Commander of Naval Forces in Europe during World War I. Sims, a vocal advocate for baseball, saw the sport as a tool for rallying troops and boosting morale during the war.

Gates to Cardines Field will open at 4:30 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, welcoming both local residents and visitors to witness this special homage to history and sport.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Naval History and Heritage Command and the Pritzker Military Foundation, which has generously sponsored the program on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. In addition to commemorating World War I, the game highlights the Naval War College’s commitment to preserving historical legacies while preparing tomorrow’s military leaders.

Founded in 1884, the Naval War College continues to play a critical role in educating military personnel and fostering strategic thinking. Events like the Cardines Classic serve as a bridge between the past and present, reinforcing the institution’s mission of creating a decisive warfighting advantage for the future.

For those looking to immerse themselves in history, the 7th Annual Cardines Classic offers a compelling fusion of sport, remembrance, and community. Don’t miss the chance to cheer on Naval War College students as they represent Army and Navy in a game that transcends the sport and honors the spirit of service.

