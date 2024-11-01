Motorcyclist Killed in High-Speed Crash on Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

A South Kingstown motorcyclist has died following a high-speed crash on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge Thursday afternoon, Rhode Island State Police confirmed.

The fatal incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge, where 34-year-old Jonathan W. Hopkins reportedly rear-ended a van while weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed. State Police say Hopkins was navigating the bridge’s traffic when he collided with the rear of a Ford Transit van, sending him and his motorcycle crashing onto the pavement.

Troopers arrived on the scene quickly and Hopkins was rushed to Newport Hospital. Tragically, his injuries proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

The Ford Transit’s driver, a 51-year-old New Bedford man, and his passenger, 48, escaped the crash without injuries, police reported. No charges are expected to be filed against the van’s occupants.

The accident caused eastbound traffic to be temporarily shut down as emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene. All lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. following a 30-minute closure.

State Police are continuing to investigate but stress that no further charges are pending. This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of reckless driving on high-speed roadways.

