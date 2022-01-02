Multiple counts of sexual assault and child molestation. How was this monster still free? Here’s his rap sheet!

Check this out! Aramis Segura, the absolute scumbag who killed 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti, a student at East Greenwich High School, on Route 95 Saturday at 1am in a hit and run homicide, has quite the rap sheet.
Here are his previous run ins with the police.
I only have one question. HOW THE FUCK WAS THIS SCUMBAG ALLOWED TO STILL BREATH FREE AIR?????
They should have locked him up and thrown away the key years ago. May he rot in prison for the rest of his pathetic loser life.
Scumbag, loser!
Child molestation and multiple counts of sexual assault????
What the actual fuck!!!!!
05/06/2021 – Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License – 2nd Offense
01/14/2017 – Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House
10/12/2016 – POSSESSION STOLEN MV OR PARTS
10/12/2016 – Possession of Stolen Vehicle • Injuring or Tampering With Vehicles •Conspiracy – Felony Less Than 5 Years
05/26/2016 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD • POSSESSION WEAPON NOT FIREARM • OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER
11/03/2015 – VANDALISM • LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD • REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD
11/02/2015 – LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD
11/21/2014 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD
09/17/2014 – OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER
05/22/2014 – OBSTRUCTION OF JUDICIAL SYSTEM • SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
05/22/2014 – SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
07/30/2013 – FELONY SHOPLIFTING • CONSPIRACY/MISD
04/30/2011 – FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD/F
01/13/2011 – B & E DWELLING
01/13/2011 – BURGLARY
06/01/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT
08/16/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT
07/30/2010 – MISDEMEANOR SHOPLIFTING
05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY
05/13/2010 – FIRST DEGREE CHILD MOLESTATION
05/18/2010 – DRIVING WITHOUT/EXPIRED LICENSE
05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY
Oh and in 2015 he was charged with breaking into Governor Raimondo’s SUV!!!
h/t to John DePetro for that last tidbit.
* sorry for the bad language, Karen, but it’s warranted in this case.
