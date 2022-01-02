Multiple counts of sexual assault and child molestation. How was this monster still free? Here’s his rap sheet!

Check this out! Aramis Segura, the absolute scumbag who killed 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti, a student at East Greenwich High School, on Route 95 Saturday at 1am in a hit and run homicide, has quite the rap sheet.

Here are his previous run ins with the police.

I only have one question. HOW THE FUCK WAS THIS SCUMBAG ALLOWED TO STILL BREATH FREE AIR?????

They should have locked him up and thrown away the key years ago. May he rot in prison for the rest of his pathetic loser life.

Scumbag, loser!

Child molestation and multiple counts of sexual assault????

What the actual fuck!!!!!

05/06/2021 – Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License – 2nd Offense

01/14/2017 – Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House

10/12/2016 – POSSESSION STOLEN MV OR PARTS

10/12/2016 – Possession of Stolen Vehicle • Injuring or Tampering With Vehicles •Conspiracy – Felony Less Than 5 Years

05/26/2016 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD • POSSESSION WEAPON NOT FIREARM • OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER

11/03/2015 – VANDALISM • LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD • REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD

11/02/2015 – LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD

11/21/2014 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD

09/17/2014 – OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER

05/22/2014 – OBSTRUCTION OF JUDICIAL SYSTEM • SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

05/22/2014 – SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

07/30/2013 – FELONY SHOPLIFTING • CONSPIRACY/MISD

04/30/2011 – FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD/F

01/13/2011 – B & E DWELLING

01/13/2011 – BURGLARY

06/01/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT

08/16/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT

07/30/2010 – MISDEMEANOR SHOPLIFTING

05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY

05/13/2010 – FIRST DEGREE CHILD MOLESTATION

05/18/2010 – DRIVING WITHOUT/EXPIRED LICENSE

05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY

Oh and in 2015 he was charged with breaking into Governor Raimondo’s SUV!!!

h/t to John DePetro for that last tidbit.

* sorry for the bad language, Karen, but it’s warranted in this case.

