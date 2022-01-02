Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Warwick

The Rhode Island State Police have arrested a 30-year-old Charlestown man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti, a student at East Greenwich High School, on Route 95 Saturday at 1am.

Aramis Segura, who just 90 minutes prior bragged on social media that he had a Mercedes and was going to see if he could ‘fuck it up’, drove drunk and killed the innocent East Greenwich teenager.

An investigation revealed that Seguta’s Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit Passaretti’s vehicle and forced off the highway where it traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled over. Passaretti was pronounced deceased on scene by Warwick Rescue personnel.

Segura fled the scene on foot, but Rhode Island State Troopers investigating the crash caught him at his home shortly after and brought him into custody.

Segura was charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death,

Driving to endanger – resulting in death.

Obstruction of Justice

Operating on a suspended license.

Bail was set at $10,000 with surety.

Segura was also presented as a Superior Court probation violator on a previous charge of Breaking and Entering and was transported to the Adult Correctional Institution, where he is being held.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones of the victim for their loss,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “The investigating Troopers worked very hard to quickly apprehend the suspect and we are working with the Attorney General’s office to ensure that justice is served.”



Here are his previous run ins with the police.

I only have one question. HOW THE FUCK WAS THIS SCUMBAG STILL ALLOWED TO BREATH FREE AIR?????

05/06/2021 – Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License – 2nd Offense

01/14/2017 – Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House

10/12/2016 – POSSESSION STOLEN MV OR PARTS

10/12/2016 – Possession of Stolen Vehicle • Injuring or Tampering With Vehicles •Conspiracy – Felony Less Than 5 Years

05/26/2016 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD • POSSESSION WEAPON NOT FIREARM • OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER

11/03/2015 – VANDALISM • LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD • REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD

11/02/2015 – LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD

11/21/2014 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD

09/17/2014 – OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER

05/22/2014 – OBSTRUCTION OF JUDICIAL SYSTEM • SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

05/22/2014 – SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

07/30/2013 – FELONY SHOPLIFTING • CONSPIRACY/MISD

04/30/2011 – FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD/F

01/13/2011 – B & E DWELLING

01/13/2011 – BURGLARY

06/01/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT

05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY

08/16/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT

05/13/2010 – FIRST DEGREE CHILD MOLESTATION

07/30/2010 – MISDEMEANOR SHOPLIFTING

05/18/2010 – DRIVING WITHOUT/EXPIRED LICENSE

05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY

