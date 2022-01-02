Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Warwick

The Rhode Island State Police have arrested a 30-year-old Charlestown man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti, a student at East Greenwich High School, on Route 95 Saturday at 1am.
Aramis Segura, who just 90 minutes prior bragged on social media that he had a Mercedes and was going to see if he could ‘fuck it up’, drove drunk and killed the innocent East Greenwich teenager.
An investigation revealed that Seguta’s Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit Passaretti’s vehicle and forced off the highway where it traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled over. Passaretti was pronounced deceased on scene by Warwick Rescue personnel.
Segura fled the scene on foot, but Rhode Island State Troopers investigating the crash caught him at his home shortly after and brought him into custody.
Segura was charged with:
- Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death,
- Driving to endanger – resulting in death.
- Obstruction of Justice
- Operating on a suspended license.
Bail was set at $10,000 with surety.
Segura was also presented as a Superior Court probation violator on a previous charge of Breaking and Entering and was transported to the Adult Correctional Institution, where he is being held.
“Our condolences go out to the loved ones of the victim for their loss,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “The investigating Troopers worked very hard to quickly apprehend the suspect and we are working with the Attorney General’s office to ensure that justice is served.”
Here are his previous run ins with the police.
I only have one question. HOW THE FUCK WAS THIS SCUMBAG STILL ALLOWED TO BREATH FREE AIR?????
05/06/2021 – Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License – 2nd Offense
01/14/2017 – Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House
10/12/2016 – POSSESSION STOLEN MV OR PARTS
10/12/2016 – Possession of Stolen Vehicle • Injuring or Tampering With Vehicles •Conspiracy – Felony Less Than 5 Years
05/26/2016 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD • POSSESSION WEAPON NOT FIREARM • OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER
11/03/2015 – VANDALISM • LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD • REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD
11/02/2015 – LARCENY <$1500/MISDEMEANOR • CONSPIRACY/MISD
11/21/2014 – REC STOLEN GOODS <$1500/MISD
09/17/2014 – OBSTRUCTING POLICE OFFICER
05/22/2014 – OBSTRUCTION OF JUDICIAL SYSTEM • SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
05/22/2014 – SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
07/30/2013 – FELONY SHOPLIFTING • CONSPIRACY/MISD
04/30/2011 – FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD/F
01/13/2011 – B & E DWELLING
01/13/2011 – BURGLARY
06/01/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT
05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY
08/16/2010 – THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT
05/13/2010 – FIRST DEGREE CHILD MOLESTATION
07/30/2010 – MISDEMEANOR SHOPLIFTING
05/18/2010 – DRIVING WITHOUT/EXPIRED LICENSE
05/09/2010 – B & E OTHER BLDGS/CRIM INTENT • CONSPIRACY/FELONY
