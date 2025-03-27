Obituary: Joseph M. Narcizo (1937-2025)

Joseph M. Narcizo, 87 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 23, 2025 after a brief illness of cancer. He was surrounded by much love and support at Newport Hospital.

He was the son of the late Manual P. and Isidora (Sousa) Narcizo, born in Portsmouth, RI, July 18th, 1937. Joe attended De La salle in Newport Rhode Island from 1952 to 1956. He was a decorated and recognized athlete. It was during this time; he met his soulmate, Peggy. The story as it was told to us was when he was 16 yrs old, sitting on the bus to leave for a baseball game when he noticed this beautiful young girl riding by on her bike. He told his teammates, “See that girl, she is the one I will marry someday.”

After completing their college careers and Joe’s Army reserves, they married on December 28th, 1960 at Cliff Walk manor, Newport RI. He then started his career at Portsmouth High school, literally the day it opened its doors. He began as a teacher, then Guidance counselor and Coach.

Although, he retired early, in 1990, he never lost his love for being a supportive guidance to students and their families. His relentlessness to be a good human and to show compassion to others was something he demonstrated effortless to everyone.

His compassion flowed in so many ways; his passion for his God, church and faith. His excitement when running into one of his former students or players, never forgetting their names and remembering everything about them. His passion for gardening enough vegetables to support the state of Rhode Island every year and delivering fresh vegetables to his pharmacist, bank teller, hair dresser, gas station clerks and so many more.

Joe never hung up his coaching cap either. He remained tightly connected with his players at Portsmouth High school right up until his passing He was and always will be honored to have been an integral part of their young lives. It was not uncommon for Joe to be in the baseball stands while watching his grandson’s playing and comfortably yelling out “Two hands!”, or “Keep your eye on the ball!” He always knew he was blessed over the years watching them all play his favorite sports of baseball, football and soccer. Although as Joe put’s it “he had to buy a book about the hockey!”

Most importantly, Joe loved and adored his high school sweetheart, who passed away from an illness in 2010. Since then, there wasn’t a day that would go by on how much he missed her. He read her letters she had written to him while he was in the Army every day. His garden was always filled each year with her one of her favorite flowers, the Dalhia. Our final words to Joe were “go find the beautiful lady on the bike!”

Family was a blessing and cherished always with both Joe and Peggy. He will join her and many other of our Guardian angels including his brothers, Manual and Frank, who will continue to look down on children, Kathie Narcizo, Michael Narcizo, Lisa Gunning (Donald), David Narcizo (Misi), Grandchildren, Conner Gunning (Morgan) Daniel Gunning, Garrett Gunning, Isaac Narcizo, and Lea Campbell. Great grandchildren, Robert and Sophia Campbell. Sister, Laura Weliber, brother, John Narcizo, Sister-in-law’s, Kay Martellino, and Evelyn Narcizo, Nieces, Alison Martellino, Jennifer Bragg, Karen Cirillo. Nephews, Paul Narcizo, Steven Narcizo, John Narcizo, Christopher Martellino, and Jonny Martellino

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025 at 10:00 AM in Jesus Savior Church on Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Groden Center, 610 Manton Avenue, Providence, RI 02909 or www.grodencenter.org

Joe and his family would like to extend gracious thanks to Newport Hospital Emergency room & Turner 4 staff, Rhode Island Hospital Emergency room, Rhode Island Critical Cardiac Care and Rhode Island Jane Brown 4th floor staff and Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice for their loving support and care.

In the coming days, please plant something for Joe and always be kind!

