Storm Trysail Club Launches Registration for the 2024 Block Island Race

The eagerly awaited 77th edition of the Block Island Race is now open for registrations, as the sailing community anticipates an exhilarating maritime adventure.

Scheduled for May 24th at 2 pm, the Storm Trysail Club is looking forward to surpassing previous participation records for the 186-nautical-mile journey. This renowned event offers an enticing opportunity for both seasoned teams seeking pre-race practice and local racers in search of a fresh challenge.

Participants can opt to navigate under ORC or PHRF categories, exploring either the 186nm circuit around Block Island or the 136nm route down Long Island Sound to Plum Island.

Commodore Ray Redniss, a sailing veteran with over four decades of experience, underscores the unique nature of the course during late May. He states, “What sets this course apart is the diverse range of conditions that may unfold in late May. Sailors consistently find their resilience and skill challenged in these dynamic scenarios, truly highlighting the formidable spirit of the Block Island Race.”

In response to the evolving dynamics of competitive sailing, the Race Committee introduced a new rule in 2023. This mandates that an operational AIS Transponder must be carried and switched on from the boat’s start until it finishes or is no longer sailing, ensuring continuous transmission and reception.

In an exciting development, the Storm Trysail Club has entered into a strategic partnership with Raymarine for the 2024 Block Island Race. Participants who purchase a new Raymarine AIS700 transceiver from any Raymarine dealer or reseller before May 31, 2024, will be eligible for a $200 prepaid Visa card rebate. Further details can be found below.

The Block Island Race serves as a qualifier for prestigious trophies such as the Northern Ocean Racing Trophy (ORC), the Double Handed Ocean Racing Trophy (ORC), and the New England Lighthouse Series (PHRF). Additionally, it qualifies participants for the De Coursey Fales (PHRF), Sagola (PHRF), and Windigo (PHRF) Trophies, the du Moulin Cup for Double Handed Racing, the Youth Challenge Cup awarded by the YRA-LIS, as well as the STC Rugg Family Youth Offshore Challenge, and the coveted “Tuna Trophy” for the best ORC combined scores in the EDLU (40%) and the Block Island Race (60%).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

