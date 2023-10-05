New basketball court at the Chaffee Boulevard recreation complex is now officially open!

The City of Newport announced Thursday morning that the basketball court at the Chaffee Boulevard recreation complex is now OFFICIALLY OPEN!

Located just across from the CCRI Newport Campus, the new court is the first part of a larger planned recreational area, which is also expected to host a world-class skate park thanks to the work of the Friends of Newport Skatepark.

The new basketball court was installed with the help of a $125,000 R.I. DEM Small Recreation Grant secured by the city’s Public Services team back in 2020. Of the total cost, $100,000 was paid for by State grant funds, with the City contributing the final $25,000 through Capital Improvement funds.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

