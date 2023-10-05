Kate Leonard of Lila Delman Compass Sells Castle Hill Area Home for $3 Million

Lila Delman Compass announced Thursday the sale of 24 Winans Avenue in Newport for $3,000,000. Kate Leonard, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Seller and facilitated for the Buyer in this transaction.

A Colonial style home in one of Newport’s most desirable locations, the 4,212 square foot residence features 3 bedrooms, 4 full & 1 half bathrooms and renovated interiors. Part of the Castle Hill Neighborhood Association, the property enjoys deeded beach access and close proximity to Brenton State Park.

The sale of 24 Winans Avenue comes on the heels of Kate’s sales at 34 Castle Hill Avenue, trading for $2,200,000, and 19 Catherine Street, trading for $2,100,000, further exemplifying her expertise in Newport’s luxury market. In the last 15 years, Kate Leonard has participated in more $1M+ single-family home sales in Newport than any other agent

In reflecting back on her industry tenure, Kate commented, “I feel very fortunate to have a career where I am able to use my real estate expertise in zoning, planning, and historic districts to help clients find properties that fit their needs and wants.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

