Rhode Island Rams Stage Thrilling Comeback, Edge Monmouth 37-28 to Extend Winning Streak

In yet another heart-pounding finish, the Rhode Island Rams came from behind in the fourth quarter to pull off a dramatic 37-28 victory over Monmouth on Saturday afternoon. The win, secured in front of a packed Family Weekend crowd of 5,674, marks Rhody’s seventh consecutive triumph, pushing their record to an impressive 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) standings.

Down 28-24 with just 3:09 left, the Rams took over at their own 31-yard line. Quarterback Devin Farrell, showing poise under pressure, led a clutch drive deep into Monmouth territory. On third-and-3 from the 24-yard line, Farrell found wide receiver Marquis Buchanan across the middle for a game-changing 24-yard touchdown pass, giving Rhode Island its first lead at 31-28 with only 1:17 left on the clock.

Monmouth (4-5, 2-3 CAA) mounted a last-minute response, getting two final possessions in the last 67 seconds, but Rhode Island’s defense shut down the Hawks’ high-octane offense. The game ended in chaotic fashion as Monmouth tried a multi-lateral hook-and-ladder play, which ultimately failed when the ball hit the ground. Rhode Island’s Fredrick Mallay scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown, sealing the game at 37-28.

Rhode Island’s win over Monmouth was driven by standout performances on both sides of the ball, showcasing their resilience in yet another fourth-quarter comeback. The Rams’ defense contained the nation’s highest-scoring offense, limiting Monmouth to just 28 points. Wide receiver Marquis Buchanan starred with a career-high 171 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns, becoming the first URI player since 2019 to record 10+ catches in a game. Running back Malik Grant contributed 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, helping the Rams reach 211 total rushing yards.

Linebacker A.J. Pena had seven tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a fumble recovery, moving to third all-time in URI tackles for loss. Defensive back Fredrick Mallay added eight tackles and a late scoop-and-score to secure the victory. Quarterback Devin Farrell was efficient, completing 20 of 25 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, providing the balanced offense URI needed to clinch their seventh straight win.

Rhode Island aims to extend its winning streak to eight as they travel to Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Rams will kick off against the Blue Hens at 1 p.m., eyeing another strong performance to keep their CAA title hopes alive.

