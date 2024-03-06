Newly Built Custom Cottage in the Heart of Newport Hits Market for $1,695,000

12 Tompkins Court | Newport, RI | 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,962 sq ft | Offered by Iris Zaff of Lila Delman Compass for $1,695,000.

Step into this charming newly built custom cottage, completed in 2023, nestled in the heart of Newport just off Catherine Street and in proximity to Bellevue Ave. The kitchen is a focal point, showcasing a breathtaking Shiplap Cathedral Ceiling, top-of-the-line appliances, and a spacious 9.5-foot island. Access your private backyard through elegant French doors and indulge in relaxation on the patio with a glass of wine, providing a perfect escape after a busy day. The first floor boasts a welcoming living room with a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, an office/bedroom, and a full bath.

Throughout the home, discover beautiful 7-inch white oak hardwood floors and designer lighting. Ascend the staircase to find the continuation of white oak hardwood flooring in the primary bedroom, complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath, and the third bedroom featuring a bathtub and shower. The finished basement, adorned with Luxury Vinyl Flooring, opens up various possibilities for additional living space. Situated in a highly sought-after neighborhood, residents can leisurely stroll to renowned Newport restaurants, shops, galleries, The Art Association, Redwood Library, or The Tennis Hall of Fame. Whether seeking a year-round residence or an exceptional vacation home, this property offers the perfect blend of charm and convenience.







Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

