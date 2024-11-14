Newly Elected Newport City Council Opens Applications for City Solicitor, Judge Positions

The newly elected Newport City Council is inviting qualified Newport residents to submit applications for key part-time positions within the city government. These appointments include City Solicitor, Municipal Court Judge, and Probate Judge, each slated to serve from December 1, 2024, to November 30, 2026.

Interested candidates are encouraged to send a letter of interest and a resume detailing their qualifications. Applications must be directed to the Council-elect c/o the City Clerk’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840, no later than Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

These appointments will play a crucial role in supporting the council’s legislative and judicial responsibilities within Newport, ensuring adherence to municipal laws and proper governance.

