Rhode Island Powers Ahead with Phase 2 of National EV Charging Program: $10M Up for Grabs

Rhode Island is on the road to a cleaner future. Governor Dan McKee, alongside the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) and the Department of Transportation (RIDOT), announced the launch of Phase 2 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program—a game-changer for electric vehicle drivers across the Ocean State. With $10 million in competitive funding on the table, this phase aims to roll out more EV charging stations across communities, making it easier than ever to “plug in and go.”

For Phase 2, the state is opening applications for public, private, and non-profit entities who are ready to step up and contribute to the state’s clean energy vision. The program offers federal funding covering up to 80% of the project cost, with up to $1 million available for DC Fast Charger sites, $250,000 for Level 2 chargers, and a cool $1.25 million for sites offering both. To get in on the action, applicants need to pony up a 20% match—but bringing a little extra to the table could score some bonus points.

Governor McKee sees this initiative as a bold leap forward, cementing Rhode Island’s reputation as a leader in sustainable transportation. “Rhode Island continues to be a leader across the nation in clean transportation,” he said. “This program is crucial to supporting the adoption of EVs and creating an equitable and accessible future for Rhode Islanders.”

The state is looking to install at least 10 DC Fast Chargers and 100 Level 2 chargers, with the rollout starting on November 14, 2024. Rhode Island’s approach focuses on community-driven needs, making sure the chargers are installed where people need them most. This means accessible, reliable, and fast-charging options for drivers in every corner of the state.

Rhode Island’s Phase 1 rollout, completed in the summer of 2024, saw the state become the first in the nation to build out the Alternative Fuel Corridor along I-95, with chargers installed in key spots like Ashaway and Warwick. This achievement earned high praise from federal heavyweights, including Acting Federal Highway Administrator Kristin White and Joint Office of Energy and Transportation’s Executive Director Gabe Klein.

“Rhode Island being the ‘first-in-the-nation’ has a nice ring to it,” said Congressman Gabe Amo, adding that this next step “brings us closer to reaching our state’s ambitious emissions targets and building a robust electric vehicle charging network.”

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse echoed the sentiment, pointing out the convenience and long-term savings EV drivers can now look forward to, thanks to Rhode Island’s expanded charging network. Congressman Seth Magaziner emphasized the health benefits for communities, highlighting cleaner air and a reduced carbon footprint.

For Rhode Island, this isn’t just about chargers; it’s about powering a movement. Acting OER Commissioner Chris Kearns noted the importance of this next step in helping Rhode Island achieve its Act on Climate goals. “The NEVI Phase 2 program will continue to create a more sustainable transportation system for residents, businesses, and visitors throughout the state,” he said.

Rhode Island’s EV Expansion by the Numbers

Up to $10 million in competitive funding for publicly accessible charging installations.

A minimum of 10 new DC Fast Chargers and 100 Level 2 chargers statewide.

Application period runs from November 14, 2024, through February 28, 2025.

Funding covers up to 80% of project costs, with capped amounts per charging type.

The state is taking no shortcuts in making Rhode Island one of the best places in America to own and drive an EV. With Phase 2 officially underway, the Ocean State is charging full-speed ahead toward a future where clean energy and convenient charging stations go hand-in-hand. Applications and more details are available at www.energy.ri.gov/rinevi.

