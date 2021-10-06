Newport Buzz reached more than 7 Million people in September 2021

In September 2021, Newport Buzz reached 7.59 Million people on Facebook and 214,300 people on Instagram.

We also saw 209,710 people visit our website with 659,858 page views.

We live in a tourist town, and if you want to reach the tourists AND the locals, you advertise with Newport Buzz. If you only want to reach the locals, you advertise with the newspaper. It’s that simple.

Month after month, year after year, Newport Buzz has the largest and most engaged audience of any media outlet on Aquidneck Island.

Get in touch if you’d like help growing your business. newportbuzz@gmail.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!