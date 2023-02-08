Newport Polo Partners with MLK Center for Winter Fest Beach Polo

Newport Polo is partnering with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the return of Beach Polo in the Newport Winter Festival at 3PM on February 25 – 26, weather permitting, as a highlight of the 35th annual winter extravaganza that attracts visitors from throughout the region to the City by the Sea.

The 10th annual two-day polo exhibition will take place during low tide on Sachuest Beach. Beach parking and admission are FREE.

“MLK’s Hunger Services need our support, as they anticipate a rise of nearly 25% more meals to distribute this year over last year, for a total of 800,000 meals! Those are staggering numbers. If we all help in a small way, we can make a big difference,” explained Dan Keating, captain, and President of Newport Polo. “Newport Polo has maintained a focus on benefiting the community since its beginning in 1992, and we are grateful for our enthusiastic audience and its support in embracing MLK Center’s year-round hunger services, and for the collaborative spirit of the Town of Middletown and Newport Winter Festival.”

Spectators on both days are asked to bring donations of non-perishable dry-goods, toiletries, or household items for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. MLK Center volunteers will collect donated goods at the Beach Pavilion located in the main parking lot. Please go to https://mlkccenter.org/current-needs/ for a list of the MLK Center’s current needs.

Stay tuned for announcements of the destination for Après Beach Polo celebrations with the players after the match!

For Beach Polo weather updates, please call (401) 846-0200 x2.

Beach Polo is a low-impact, eco-friendly exhibition, and a much-anticipated highlight on the closing weekend of the Newport Winter Festival. Over 1,000 spectators are expected to line the sandy playing area each day, within the intertidal area of the beach. Teams this year will be Newport vs. out of state rivals competing on finely tuned thoroughbred polo horses. Horses are accustomed to sandy footing in their natural habitats all over the world, including the US desert southwest. The polo ponies are conditioned and exercised in polo arenas, played on similar footing materials.

All beach rules are in effect. Attendees are reminded that alcohol is not permitted and to stay out of the dunes which are protected habitat. Well behaved leashed dogs are also welcome! Free parking is available at Sachuest Beach. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early where they can meet the players and horses before the match and enjoy the beautiful ocean views.

