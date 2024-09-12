Newport City Council Approves Carlin’s Resolution to Reverse Traffic Direction on Dixon Street

In a move that will alter traffic patterns in downtown Newport, the City Council approved a Councilman David Carlin’s resolution Wednesday night to reverse the flow on Dixon Street. The new direction will shift traffic from East to West, moving downhill, instead of the previous West to East, which was uphill.

The change will result in the loss of five parking spaces on Spring Street and a reduction of 50 feet of parking on Dixon Street. Additionally, traffic is expected to increase on Hammond Street as a consequence.

Newport’s brand new City Manager Colin Kennedy noted that Newport’s traffic engineers did not contribute to the discussion at the meeting, citing a lack of time for a thorough review of the change. Councilman David Carlin challenged this explanation, emphasizing that the engineers had over three years to assess the proposal.

Carlin, who has advocated for this change on behalf of local residents, argued that the current traffic conditions on Dixon Street pose safety risks. Residents supported the resolution, citing concerns about the dangerous traffic situation.

On the other hand, Bari Freeman of Bike Newport opposed the change, arguing that Dixon Street is popular among cyclists and the new flow could impact their travels.

Despite the controversy, the resolution passed with unanimous support from the Council, with a 7-0 vote.

