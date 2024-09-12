Police Probe Potential Threat Against Middletown High School

Police are investigating a potential threat made against Middletown High School on Wednesday. The school’s superintendent, Billy Niemeyer, wrote a letter late Wednesday that the threat was reported online by students and parents.

According to the school district, the police have determined the threat to be non-credible, and classes will proceed as scheduled on Thursday. The Middletown Police Department is still working to trace the origin of the message, which has not been disclosed publicly.

Niemeyer emphasized the importance of students reporting any concerns to trusted adults. The district is urging parents to remind their children to speak up if they hear or see something concerning.

The district will continue collaborating with local police to ensure the safety of students. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Middletown police or school officials.

“We take all threats seriously and are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students,” said Niemeyer.

