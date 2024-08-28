Newport City Council Approves Naming of Stone Pier Dinghy Dock in Honor of the Late Kevin Sheekey

The Newport City Council has made it official: the Stone Pier Dinghy Dock will now be known as “The Kevin N. Sheekey Stone Pier Dinghy Dock,” paying tribute to a beloved local figure who was the heart and soul of the Fifth Ward.

Kevin Sheekey, known as “Sheek” to friends and family, was a Newport staple—a proud Rogers High School grad, the successful owner of Newport Hardwood Floors, and the loving father of his daughter, Keeley Rose Sheekey. Sheekey, who passed away in 2020 after a tough battle with colon cancer, was more than just a businessman; he was a friend to all who knew him and an active force in the community.

Sheekey was a man of many hats: a loyal member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dennis E. Collins Division 1 Newport, a regular at the Newport Rugby Football Club, and a faithful parishioner at St. Mary’s Church. But he was perhaps best known for his love of the water, often found on Newport Harbor from his favorite spot—the Stone Pier.

Before his passing, Sheekey was a passionate advocate for expanding the Stone Pier, recognizing its importance to both residents and visitors. Thanks to his relentless push, the expanded pier is now a reality.

On July 11, the Newport Waterfront Commission voted unanimously to ask the City Council to honor Sheekey’s contributions by naming the newly expanded dinghy dock after him. The council didn’t hesitate, passing the resolution without a single dissent.

The newly christened “Kevin N. Sheekey Stone Pier Dinghy Dock” will serve as a lasting tribute to a man who embodied the spirit of Newport.

