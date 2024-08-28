Senator Jack Reed Applauds New Anti-Money Laundering Rules for Investment Advisers

In a significant policy shift aimed at enhancing financial transparency and curbing illicit activities, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has issued new rules requiring investment advisers to adhere to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations similar to those imposed on banks. The move has been strongly endorsed by U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), a long-time advocate for tighter controls on financial transactions involving foreign funds.

Senator Reed, a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, lauded the Treasury’s final rule, asserting that it would be instrumental in cracking down on illicit funds from foreign corruption, fraud, and tax evasion entering the United States through unregulated private investment funds. The new regulations specifically target money tied to Russian oligarchs, Chinese Communist Party officials, and entities affiliated with military interests.

“The rule strengthens our national security by preventing the worst actors in the world from profiting through investments in our public stock markets and private U.S. companies,” Reed stated. “It also ensures that such tainted money does not seep into our communities. Americans should have confidence that private equity-backed companies on Main Street are not financed by foreign criminals who aim to harm our nation.”

Reed highlighted the importance of the rule in safeguarding sensitive technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. He emphasized that foreign state-funded entities, particularly from China and Russia, have previously exploited gaps in the regulatory framework to gain access to early-stage companies in these industries, potentially using the acquired technology for military advancements. The new rule seeks to close this loophole by requiring investment advisers to verify their investors’ sources of wealth and report suspicious activities to the government.

The rule applies to a wide array of institutional investors, including public pension funds and university endowments, that invest in private equity funds and hedge funds. These institutions will now be subject to more rigorous oversight to ensure their funds are not inadvertently commingled with money from foreign adversaries.

Senator Reed has been a vocal advocate for this regulatory change for years. In March 2022, he led a letter to the Treasury Department urging the revision and reissuance of proposed rules from 2015, which would have mandated AML compliance and suspicious activity reporting by investment advisers. Following up in February 2024, Reed spearheaded another letter pushing for the adoption of the rules as proposed.

Reflecting on the Treasury’s decision, Reed expressed his hope for prompt and thorough enforcement of the new rule. “I look forward to vigorous enforcement and expect that the SEC will begin examining advisers for compliance shortly after the rule takes effect, starting with the very largest funds that, according to press reports, have managed money for Putin’s associates involved in the war in Ukraine,” he said.

The new AML rule marks a significant shift in U.S. financial regulation, reflecting Senator Reed’s longstanding concerns and efforts to protect the nation from foreign financial threats. “I commend Secretary Yellen for cracking down on criminals and targeting ill-gotten gains,” Reed concluded, signaling his support for the Treasury’s decisive action against financial malfeasance.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

