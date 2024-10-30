Newport City Councilor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano Stands Firm Against Privatization of Easton’s Beach

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, a long-standing and widely respected member of the Newport City Council, made a decisive pledge this week to oppose any moves toward the privatization of Easton’s Beach. Recognized for her dedication to preserving Newport’s public spaces, Napolitano has long championed public access to the city’s iconic coastline. In a statement to her constituents, she reaffirmed her commitment to keeping Easton’s Beach publicly accessible, vowing to “fight to my last breath to stop the privatization of Easton’s Beach.”

Napolitano’s statement arrives amid growing local apprehension following the recent emergence of video footage depicting Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and Councilor Mark Aramli discussing the potential of a 99-year lease that could transfer management of Easton’s Beach to a private entity. For many Newport residents, the beach is more than a scenic shoreline—it is a cultural landmark that embodies Newport’s rich maritime heritage and serves as a gathering place for families, tourists, and residents alike.

In the video, Mayor Khamsyvoravong is heard referring to Easton’s Beach as “not essential,” characterizing it merely as an “amenity,” a stance that has unsettled advocates of public spaces. Councilor Aramli took it a step further, proposing a 99-year lease to privatize the beach. Aramli said he would be “fully supportive” of a 99-year public/private partnership with a private company managing the beach and believes that “this is something we should be looking at.”

Napolitano’s commitment to preserving public access contrasts sharply with these recent expressions of interest in privatization, reflecting a divide within Newport’s leadership over the future of one of the city’s most cherished public spaces.





