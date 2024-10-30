Meet Hugo J. DeAscentis: The Lifelong Newport Resident Running for First Ward with a Vision for the Future

In his campaign for Newport City Council First Ward, Hugo J. DeAscentis introduced himself to voters as a lifelong Newport resident and advocate for practical, community-focused solutions. A former Newport School Committee member with 13 years of service, DeAscentis envisions Newport as a city that honors its past while preparing for the future.

“Newport is a diverse, sophisticated, and complex city,” he shares, “small enough to feel connected yet facing important challenges.”

A top priority for DeAscentis is addressing Newport’s housing crisis, especially workforce housing. “A sustainable community requires that people can live where they work, which not only benefits businesses but fosters a local workforce committed to Newport’s growth.” He also champions affordable housing options for elderly residents, aiming to keep Newport affordable for all ages.

Traffic and pedestrian safety are essential to DeAscentis’s platform, with a focus on minimizing congestion and enhancing Newport’s walkable appeal with clean sidewalks and streets. “We must capitalize on Newport’s pedestrian advantages,” he says, to create a safe and inviting environment for residents and visitors alike. Furthermore, DeAscentis believes that city operations must be responsive to all residents, promising lean budgets that reflect the city’s priorities with health and safety as fundamental pillars.

As a lifelong Newport resident, a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, and a dedicated family man—married to Sheila DeAscentis, a former Newport Public Schools Special Education aide, and father to three sons who attended Newport Public Schools—DeAscentis is deeply invested in Newport’s future. A parishioner of St. Joseph Church, he sees his role in the City Council as a continuation of his commitment to Newport’s well-being.

“I bring experience, persistence, and a deep love for this city. With your support, I am ready to address and resolve Newport’s challenges to keep it a vibrant, connected community.” DeAscentis concluded.

