RIPTA Unveils Historic East Side Tunnel Renovation, Reopening October 31

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) officials, joined by state and federal representatives, gathered today to announce the reopening of the East Side Tunnel, a key link in Providence’s transit infrastructure. After months of construction, the tunnel, originally built in 1914 to support Providence’s former trolley system, will open to buses again on October 31, following a $25 million restoration effort.

RIPTA’s comprehensive renovation, designed to extend the tunnel’s usability for future generations, included significant upgrades such as drainage improvements, enhanced lighting, and structural repairs. A meticulous restoration of the historic 110-year-old bus shelter on North Main Street further underscores RIPTA’s dedication to preserving Providence’s transit history while enhancing modern-day functionality.

“The East Side Tunnel is not just a vital transit corridor but a piece of our city’s history,” said Christopher Durand, RIPTA’s interim CEO. “Our goal was to improve safety, accessibility, and comfort for riders, and we’re excited to deliver on that promise with the tunnel’s reopening. This project wouldn’t have been possible without our congressional delegation securing the necessary funds.”

Serving as a critical east-west connector, the 2,000-foot-long East Side Tunnel supports six RIPTA routes, facilitating over 250 trips daily. Upgrades, conducted in line with RIPTA’s Transit Forward RI 2040 plan, included placemaking and accessibility improvements that enhance bus stops, add new signage, and modernize lighting.

The project also included input from a range of community stakeholders, including neighborhood and business associations, local universities, and preservation groups, ensuring that the renovations honored the tunnel’s significance in Providence’s history. Federal and state funding, including $903,000 in federal grant support secured by Senator Jack Reed, helped bring the tunnel’s ambitious vision to fruition. Over $8 million was provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“The East Side Bus Tunnel is a vital transit link, and it was clear the tunnel needed these essential upgrades to safely serve the public,” Senator Reed said. “Federal funds were crucial to ensure that this historic corridor continues to support riders for years to come.”

The project represents a major step toward achieving RIPTA’s vision for improved transit infrastructure, with plans to add modernized bus stops along Thayer Street in a future phase of construction.

For more information on the East Side Tunnel project, visit RIPTA.com/Tunnel.

