Newport City Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie Announces Candidacy for 2nd Ward Council Seat

Newport City Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie has announced her candidacy for Newport’s 2nd Ward this fall. Ceglie, who has served as an At-Large council member since 2018, has also completed three terms as the 2nd Ward council member and three terms as vice chair of the council.

“I believe my strength is in constituent services and found I am most effective serving the residents of the 2nd Ward,” said Ceglie. “I would be honored to serve as the 2nd Ward councilor once again.” She confirmed that current 2nd Ward Councilor Charlie Holder will be running At-Large in the fall.

Ceglie, a 40-year resident of Newport’s 2nd Ward with deep family roots in the area, has a long history of civic involvement. Her previous roles include serving on the 2007 Charter Review Commission, the 375th Anniversary Committee, and as vice-chair of the Zoning Board of Review.

“I look forward to continuing my work on city-wide issues that help residents and businesses alike,” Ceglie stated. “I will continue to be the same fair, responsive, and responsible city councilor since taking the seat in 2014.”

As Ceglie steps forward to represent the 2nd Ward again, she brings with her a wealth of experience and a commitment to addressing the needs of her constituents. Her extensive service history and dedication to the community make her a familiar and trusted candidate for the upcoming election.

