Newport Harbormaster’s Office Opens Applications for Dinghy and Kayak Rack Spaces to Newport Residents

Attention kayakers and dinghy owners! The Newport Harbormaster’s Office is set to receive applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at the King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting Thursday, Feb. 1st until Feb. 29th.

To ensure fairness, spaces will be allocated through a lottery system, and the drawing is scheduled to take place in March at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

Applicants for this year’s lottery must submit their applications online at www.CityofNewport.com/RackLottery. It’s important to note that individuals must be at least 18 years old and year-round Newport residents to be eligible for the lottery.

Once the rack spaces are filled, any remaining names will be added to a waiting list based on the order drawn during the lottery. Winners will receive email notifications within one week of the drawing, and payments must be made by March 31, 2024. Stickers must be collected in person, and recipients are required to adhere to all program requirements to maintain eligibility.

Unpaid stickers will be reassigned to the next person on the waiting list until all available spaces are occupied. It’s essential to understand that the waiting list is exclusive to applicants who submitted their applications during the Feb. 1-29 lottery period, and stickers will be mailed to winners upon receipt of payment.

To ensure fairness and availability, entries are limited to one per person and one per dinghy or kayak. For any inquiries or additional information, please reach out to the Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 845-5815.

