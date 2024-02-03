Newport Police Seek Information on Hit-and-Run Involving a black 2011-2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Newport Police Department is actively seeking information regarding a hit-and-run incident that occurred Thursday night at the intersection of Bowery and Bellevue. The incident involved a black 2011-2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with significant front-end damage.

The collision, which took place with an attended vehicle, resulted in the Jeep fleeing the scene, leaving behind various pieces of its front grille. Authorities are now appealing to the public for any information that may help identify the vehicle and its driver.

Detective David Turmel is leading the investigation and encourages anyone with relevant details to come forward. Det. Turmel can be reached at 401-845-5735 or via email at djturmel@cityofnewport.com.

