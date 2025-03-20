Obituary: Marie Pamela Holubesko (1950-2025)

Marie Pamela Holubesko, 74, of Middletown, Rhode Island, formerly of Freeborn Street, Newport, died on March 15, 2025 at Newport Hospital.

Pam was born in New Bedford, MA on June 7, 1950. She was the daughter of Frank and Doris (Rondeau) Medeiros and was a graduate of Fairhaven High School in 1968.

Pam worked in the Newport retail industry for over thirty years, which included Blaine-Duce Jewelers, Aronson’s Jewelers, and the popular clothing store Potter and Co. She was an active member of Jesus Saviour Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

Pam was an extremely giving person in her thoughts and her actions. Whenever there was a holiday or special occasion, she was deliberate in mailing out cards to let loved ones and acquaintances know that she was thinking of them. She was a great friend to many throughout her life, especially those who needed a smile or a listening ear.

Most of all, Pam loved her family. She was a devoted Mom who looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and proudly sharing their accomplishments.

Pam is survived by her son Keith, his wife Jennifer and her two grandchildren, Morgan and Carter.

At her request, funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam’s memory to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

