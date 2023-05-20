Newport In Port Race postponed – to be incorporated into Sunday’s leg start

Due to deteriorating weather, Saturday’s In Port Race in Newport has been postponed and will now be incorporated into the start of Leg 5.

Safety is a top priority for The Ocean Race. With a forecast for increasing winds, deteriorating visibility and rain squalls with very strong gusts, it has been decided to postpone the In Port Race until Sunday.

The weather forecast is for good racing conditions on Sunday and the In Port Race will effectively be the inshore component of the Leg 5 start.

Racing is scheduled to start at 2:15pm local time (1815 UTC / 2015 CEST).

How to Follow the Leg 5 start

Leg 5 marks the ‘Battle of the Atlantic’ with three teams within one point at the top of the leaderboard.

Team Holcim-PRB narrowly leads 11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia while Biotherm is lurking within striking distance.

GUYOT envrionnement – Team Europe will not participate in leg 5 after its dismasting in leg 4. The boat is being shipped to Europe and the team is exploring options to rejoin the race.

Leg 5 – Newport to Aarhus – The Start

Racing is scheduled is start at 2:15pm local time / 1815 UTC.

There will not be a separate In Port Race, instead, the inshore section of the start will have a leaving gate that will act as a finish line to record positions before the boats head offshore towards Aarhus.

The leaving gate positions will be the Newport In Port Race.

Crew lists are hereThe start will be broadcast on Eurosport / Discovery+ in Europe and Asia.

The start will be broadcast on The Ocean Race YouTube Channel in the USA and other select territories

The How to Follow guide is here

