Serious Rollover Accident in Tiverton Leaves 19-Year-Old in Critical Condition

At around 12:54 am Tuesday morning, Tiverton Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a rollover motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Fish Rd. and Hooper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon in flames, with substantial damage. The male driver and sole occupant had been ejected from the vehicle.

Quick-thinking officers pulled the young man away from the blazing car and administered emergency first aid until Tiverton Fire and Rescue arrived. The operator was later identified as Owen Sullivan, a 19-year-old resident of Tiverton.

Tiverton Fire and Rescue personnel transported Sullivan to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. As of now, Sullivan remains in critical condition at the medical facility.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sullivan was headed south on Fish Rd. when his vehicle veered off the lane and crossed into the northbound lane near Bears Den Rd. The car collided with a sizable rock on the east side of the road, causing it to go airborne. The vehicle subsequently rolled over multiple times, covering a distance of approximately 370 feet, ultimately coming to a stop on Fish Rd., just south of Hooper St.

Tiverton Police Detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Team are actively investigating the incident. Speed is currently being considered as a contributing factor, although the investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information about the accident to contact Officer Jack Barter at jbarter@tivertonpoliceri.com or Officer Nicole Beauvais at nbeauvais@tivertonpoliceri.com.

