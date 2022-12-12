Newport Preparing to Roll Out Two-Tier Residential Tax Program

Newport residents are being advised to be on the lookout this week for an official mailing from the Tax Assessor’s Office as City staff prepares to accept applications for the recently adopted two-tier residential tax program.

The program, which was adopted by the City Council earlier this fall, is intended to encourage year-round residency for both property owners and renters alike.

Qualified taxpayers are being encouraged to file an application between January 1, 2023 and March 15, 2023 for a new owner-occupied residential tax rate, which may reduce the amount year-round residents pay in real estate taxes on an annual basis.

In order to qualify:

Owners of single-family homes must be a Resident of Newport and domicile at the subject property for more than seven (7) months of the year.

Residential properties of three units or less may also qualify provided that all units are rented to tenants as their principal residence pursuant to a lease of one year or longer.

Please note that the property for which the owner-occupied residential tax rate is claimed must be legally titled in the name of the applicant; the Trustee of a Revocable or Irrevocable living trust with the applicant residing at the property and paying the taxes; or in Applicant(s) as life tenants who have an obligation to pay the taxes and applicant resides at the subject property.

Applications must be accompanied by acceptable proof of residency, which is as a registered voter in the City of Newport, or a valid Rhode Island Driver’s License/ID that lists the subject property as your address.

Owners applying for residential property of three units or less must include copies of leases for all units.

Applications can be filed in person at 43 Broadway, by mail, or electronically through the City’s secure FTP site. English and Spanish versions of the application can be downloaded from the City’s website at www.cityofnewport.com/residentrate. Questions can be directed to the Newport Tax Assessor’s Office at 401-845-5365 or to the Finance Office at 401-845-5394.

