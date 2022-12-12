Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 15 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 15 cents from last week ($3.60), averaging $3.45 per gallon. Today’s price is 39 cents lower than a month ago ($3.84), and 6 cents higher than December 12, 2021 ($3.39). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 19 cents higher than the national average.

The national average pump price plunged 14 cents since last week to $3.26, six cents less than a year ago. There are now approximately 34 states with averages lower than last year.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

AAA Northeast’s December 12 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 14 cents lower than last week ($3.40), averaging $3.26 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 52 cents lower than a month ago ($3.78), and 6 cents lower than this day last year ($3.32).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.45 $3.60 $3.84 $3.39 Massachusetts $3.54 $3.66 $3.86 $3.40 Connecticut $3.35 $3.52 $3.78 $3.53

*Prices as of December 12, 2022

