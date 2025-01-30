Obituary: Anthony Brian Sheridan (1960-2025)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Brian Sheridan, 64, on January 21, 2025, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Anthony had a love for good food, rum, his pup Seamus and the Green Bay Packers, but his true joy came from the time he spent with his two beloved sons, Aiden and Flynn. His family was his pride and joy, and he took great pride in being a father.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Tara Sheridan, and his sons Aiden and Flynn. He is also survived by his siblings: Tim Sheridan of Dubuque, IA; Phil Sheridan of Aurora, IL; Patrick Sheridan of Sarasota, FL; Terry Sheridan of Sebastian, FL; Kerry McCullough of Dubuque, IA; Dan Sheridan of Dubuque, IA; and Clancy Sheridan of Hanover, IL. In addition, he leaves behind five nieces and three nephews, all of whom will cherish his memory.

A celebration of Anthony’s life will be held in Spring 2025, where family and friends will gather to honor and remember the man whose light shone brightest in the presence of those he loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Anthony’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

