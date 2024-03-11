Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day Parking Restrictions, Detours, and Parade Route

The much-anticipated St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Newport is set to kick off this Saturday, March 16th at 11 AM. Residents and visitors are advised to plan ahead as the parade will significantly affect traffic flow and parking in the downtown area.

Beginning at 9:00 AM, traffic congestion is expected until 3:00 PM, with limited parking availability throughout downtown. Parade participants will begin staging on lower Broadway from 9:00 AM onwards.

To mitigate potential parking challenges, organizers suggest utilizing two alternative routes into the city, each offering public parking options:

Westbound on Memorial Blvd, turning right onto Bellevue Ave. (northbound), left on Church St., and finally right into the Waterfront Parking lot (located between Church and Mary St.). Farewell St. South to America’s Cup Ave., with a right turn into the Gateway parking garage.

Drivers are urged to note that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on several streets from 5:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Vehicles parked in restricted areas during this time will be towed at the owner’s expense. Prohibited streets include Broadway from Cranston/Equality Park West to Washington Square, Equality Park Place, Equality Park West, Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd. (West side), Bull St. at Spring St., Spring St. at Bull St., Washington Sq. from Broadway to Thames St., Thames St. from America’s Cup Ave. to Morton Ave., Carroll Ave. from Morton Ave. to Harrison Ave., both sides of America’s Cup at the Gateway Center, and Narragansett Ave between Spring St. and Bellevue Avenue.

In addition to the traffic and parking measures, the Newport Police Department will be rigorously enforcing City Ordinances along the parade route and surrounding areas. This includes open containers of alcohol in public, noise violations, disorderly conduct, urinating in public, and underage drinking. With a strong police presence, the department aims to ensure that the event remains fun, safe, and family-friendly.

Parade Route and Traffic Detours:

Parade Begins: Lower Broadway

Route: Washington Sq, Thames St. southbound, XOA to America’s Cup southbound, Thames St southbound at Memorial Blvd., Carroll Ave

Parade Ends: St. Augustin’s Church

Traffic Detours:

Southbound Broadway diverted onto Marcus Wheatland Blvd southbound at Equality Park.

Spring St northbound diverted away from Broadway and up Bull St. to Kay St.

Westbound Memorial Blvd West diverted northbound on Thames St at the Post Office.

Northbound Thames St diverted away from America’s Cup up Mill St to Spring St.

