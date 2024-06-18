Newport Water Division Launches Door-to-Door Campaign to Identify Lead Service Lines on Aquidneck Island

Residents of Aquidneck Island are being notified that Newport Water Division crews will commence a door-to-door initiative this week as part of the City’s “Get the Lead Out” program. The campaign aims to identify privately owned lead service lines servicing homes and businesses across the island.

Although Newport’s advanced water treatment process effectively filters out lead from the water supply, elevated lead levels can still result from privately owned service lines and plumbing. To mitigate potential lead exposure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revised its Lead and Copper Rule, mandating water providers, including Newport, to compile an inventory of all service lines, detailing the materials used, including those within private properties.

Traditionally, maintenance responsibility for service lines has been divided between the utility and customers. The City manages water lines from public mains up to external shut-off valves or property lines, while customers are responsible for lines running under their property and into their homes or businesses.

As part of the “Get the Lead Out” program, Newport has been examining its public service lines and is now seeking residents’ cooperation to identify pipe materials within individual properties. Newport Water Division crews will canvass neighborhoods in Newport and Middletown throughout the summer, typically between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Residents should note that Newport Water Division crews will be easily identifiable, wearing uniforms and driving marked vehicles. Crews will require permission to enter properties. If there are any doubts about the legitimacy of a visit, residents are advised to contact the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5600.

Additionally, property owners can self-report the presence of lead service lines by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Lead and completing the Water Service Line Self-Identification Survey.

