Middletown Renters Face Higher Costs Amid New Property Tax Hike

The Fiscal 2025 tax levy has been approved by the Middletown Town Council, leading to a significant increase in property taxes that could spell trouble for renters. During a meeting at Town Hall on Monday night, the council voted to implement a residential tax rate of $8.67 per $1,000 of assessed property value, $11.27 per $1,000 for nonresidents, and $13 per $1,000 for commercial properties.

Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown clarified that these rates are nearly finalized, pending certification by Tax Assessor George Durgin. However, the approval signals the completion of the Fiscal 2025 budget, set to take effect on July 1.

While Council President Paul M. Rodrigues argued that the new tax levy would benefit most residents, including those in neighborhoods such as Oxbow Farms and Northgate Apartments, concerns were raised about its impact on renters. Councilor Dennis Turano voiced strong opposition, highlighting the potential for increased rents as property owners pass on the higher tax costs to tenants.

“The people who have the greatest need are renting properties,” Turano said. “If we increase the taxes on rental properties, they will increase the rents.”

This sentiment was echoed by Councilor Emily Tessier, who emphasized the need for fair treatment of renters to prevent excessive rent hikes. “I want to make sure renters are treated fairly and don’t have to pay out the nose to stay here,” she stated.

Despite these concerns, the $90.7 million budget was adopted after thorough reviews and public hearings. The budget, which includes funding for a new middle-high school and other necessary expenses, caps school spending at 4 percent and town spending at 2.5 percent.

Town officials, including Brown, expressed satisfaction with the budget, citing efforts to minimize tax increases while maintaining essential services. Brown acknowledged the financial challenges but stressed the importance of balancing fiscal responsibility with the town’s needs.

“We worked hard on this budget and were extremely conscious of what most of our residents are saying,” Brown said. “We also wanted to make sure we minimized the effect of the new school on our tax bills, a goal that we’ve more than accomplished.”

However, for many renters, the approved tax levy could lead to a more immediate and unwelcome consequence: higher rents. As property owners adjust to the increased tax burden, renters may find themselves facing additional financial pressure, raising concerns about affordability and housing stability in Middletown.

