Baseball Legend Willie Mays Dies at 93

Baseball has lost one of its greatest legends. Willie Mays, known as the “Say Hey Kid,” passed away peacefully at the age of 93, his son Michael Mays confirmed through an announcement by the San Francisco Giants organization.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” Michael Mays said. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Willie Mays, considered the greatest all-around baseball player of all time, began his professional career in 1948 with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. He debuted in Major League Baseball (MLB) in 1951 with the New York Giants, earning the National League Rookie of the Year award. His career was briefly interrupted by military service in 1952 and 1953, but he returned to lead the league in batting average in 1954 and helped the Giants secure a World Series title that year.

Mays spent most of his career with the Giants, moving with the team to San Francisco in 1958, and played until 1972 before finishing his career with the New York Mets in 1973. Over 23 seasons, he accumulated numerous accolades: 24 All-Star selections, two MVP awards, 12 Gold Gloves, and a Hall of Fame induction in 1979. He finished with 660 home runs, ranking him sixth all-time, and held the record for putouts by an outfielder with 7,095.

The Giants organization mourned Mays’ passing with heartfelt tributes. Giants Chairman Greg Johnson praised Mays’ talent, intellect, and joy, calling him “the ultimate Forever Giant.” Giants President Larry Baer recalled his childhood idolization of Mays and highlighted Mays’ contributions to young players and his zest for life.

Throughout his life, Mays remained a prominent figure both on and off the field. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015, recognized for his significant impact on sports and American culture. Mays was also deeply involved in community service, supporting underprivileged youth through the Say Hey Foundation and serving as a spokesperson for The Institute on Aging in San Francisco.

A public celebration of Willie Mays’ life will be announced at a later date. Fans wishing to offer their condolences may send letters to the Mays family care of the San Francisco Giants at 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107.

Willie Mays leaves behind a legacy of excellence, inspiration, and profound impact on the sport of baseball and the lives of countless fans and admirers. His contributions to the game and his larger-than-life persona will be remembered and cherished forever.

