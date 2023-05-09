Newport Water Division Warns of Potential Scam

The Newport Water Division is warning of a potential scam involving requests to set up a fictitious water meter appointment.

The Newport Water Division has recently received reports from customers who have been contacted by individuals posing as Water Division personnel via letter and phone calls.

Customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth are asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious correspondence and to report any unusual interactions to the proper authorities.

This is the latest in a string of suspected scams targeting Water Division customers. Last year, the City received reports from residents who had been approached by individuals posing as Water Division personnel.

As a reminder, in addition to driving vehicles clearly marked with the Newport Water Division logo, all NWD employees carry photo identification and will gladly display them upon request.

If you’ve received any suspicious materials or phone calls concerning your water service, or if you have any doubt about an individual’s identity or motives, please contact the Newport Water Division directly at (401) 845-5600.

