Newport’s Spring Park Officially Opens After a Decade of Efforts

Saturday marked the official opening and dedication of Newport’s Spring Park!

Cheers to Lilly Dick, the chair of the Newport Spring Leadership Committee, and her team for their hard work on behalf of the citizens of Newport. Notable dignitaries in attendance included Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Vice Mayor Lynn Ceglie, Councilor David Carlin, former Mayor Harry Winthrop, and former City Manager Joe Nicholson. This project, which took ten years due to interruptions caused by COVID-19, was officially donated to the citizens of Newport today.

Situated at the intersection of Spring and Touro Streets, Spring Park holds special significance as it stands at the site of the natural spring that played a crucial role in nurturing Newport during its founding years. Envisioned as a communal space celebrating freedom of religion and tolerance, Spring Park is poised to become a central gathering point for the community.

The Newport Historic Spring Leadership Committee, in collaboration with Church Community Housing, spearheaded the ambitious transformation of Spring Park. Generous contributions from private donors and public support made this endeavor possible.

This site, an integral part of Newport’s history that has been overlooked for centuries, is now preserved for future generations. The park’s completion marks a significant step forward in safeguarding Newport’s rich heritage while providing a vibrant community space for residents and visitors alike.

