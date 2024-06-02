Prudence Island Celebrates Historic Lighthouse Transfer and New Fire Engine Dedication

U.S. Senator Jack Reed joined the Prudence Island community Saturday in celebrating two landmark events: the transfer of ownership of the historic Sandy Point Lighthouse to the Prudence Conservancy and the official launch of the Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department’s (PIVFD) newest pumper truck.

“I am pleased to be on Prudence Island today to celebrate two pieces of great news for the community: the preservation of Rhode Island’s oldest working lighthouse through the stewardship of the Prudence Conservancy, and the dedication of PIVFD’s new fire engine which will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Island’s brave volunteer firefighters,” said Senator Reed. “Prudence Island is a gem in the middle of Narragansett Bay. By celebrating its rich history through the conveyance of Sandy Point Lighthouse to a dedicated local nonprofit, we are ensuring that the heritage of Prudence Island can be shared with residents and visitors for generations to come. And with the arrival of this important new pumper truck, volunteer first responders on the Island are gaining a new tool that will help firefighters respond to a wide variety of emergencies, no matter where they may be.”

In a special ceremony on the eastern shore of Prudence Island, Senator Reed, along with volunteers and members of the Prudence Conservancy, officially transferred ownership of the historic Sandy Point Lighthouse. The Prudence Conservancy was selected by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service to care for the lighthouse, which was built in 1823 and moved to Prudence Island in 1851. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988, the 28-foot cast iron lighthouse will continue its role as part of the Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation (ATON) system, now powered by solar energy.

“The Prudence Conservancy is honored to be entrusted with the ownership of the island’s most recognized landmark. In collaboration with the PI Historical and Preservation Society, its history and the stories of the Lightkeepers will be preserved,” said Raymond Jenness, Prudence Conservancy Chairman. “The Prudence Conservancy’s Board and dedicated volunteers are excited to begin the restoration project which will ensure this iconic beacon will be cherished for years to come.”

Following the lighthouse event, Senator Reed met with PIVFD Chief Louis Lepere to dedicate the department’s new, state-of-the-art pumper truck. Acquired through a $357,142 federal grant from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, the new fire engine replaces a nearly 50-year-old vehicle and features modern safety systems and enhanced maneuverability to better serve the island’s diverse terrain.

“Prudence Island is a tight-knit community, and the Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department is made of volunteers that are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generational members. Most of our calls involve family and friends and keeping everyone safe is our #1 priority. Having the right equipment is critical especially in our case where our resources are limited to what we have on the island. Our new Engine 82 gives us a critical front-line piece of equipment that will help keep all islanders and volunteers safer,” said PIVFD Chief Louis Lepere.

The ceremony also included the dedication of the new fire engine to former Prudence Island Fire Chief Robert Thurber, recognizing his service and contributions to the community. The PIVFD, in addition to protecting the public, also plays a crucial role in wildfire mitigation as outlined in the Prudence Island Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

