Newport’s Trinity Church Breaks Ground on 21st-Century Community Hub

Construction is underway on a new 2,800-square-foot Educational and Administrative Building on the historic campus of Trinity Church, a cornerstone of Newport’s architectural and spiritual heritage since 1726. The new structure, prominently situated along Mill Street and Queen Anne Square, marks a significant expansion for the church, blending historical reverence with modern functionality.

The building will house two classrooms for the church’s growing Sunday School programs, a nursery, accessible clergy offices, committee meeting rooms, and a 1,500-square-foot terrace. Designed with sustainability in mind, the facility incorporates high-performance walls, advanced insulation, and energy-efficient mechanical systems to minimize long-term energy use.

“This project honors Trinity’s 300-year history while preparing us for the future,” said Norris Commodore, Senior Warden of Trinity Church. “It reflects our commitment to our mission and will serve not just our parish but the Newport community for generations to come.”

Visible from the street, the steel frame of the structure is already in place, signaling rapid progress toward its anticipated completion in mid-2025. The building’s design, by architect Jeff Moniz Jr. and Melissa Breen of 2 Hands Studio, harmonizes with the existing campus. Its traditional materials and forms are complemented by a glass facade facing Queen Anne Square, symbolizing the church’s openness and engagement with the community.

“This design bridges the historical language of Trinity’s campus with a forward-looking sensibility,” Moniz explained. “The glass facade embodies the church’s desire to connect with Newport in meaningful ways.”

A milestone celebration on Sunday, November 17, 2024, marked the culmination of 12 years of planning. Children from the Sunday School donned Trinity-branded hard hats emblazoned with the phrase “We’re Building!” while Interim Rector Timothy Safford led prayers and blessings. Among those in attendance were Edward Biddle, CFO of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, and Newport’s Mayor-elect Charlie Holder, who applauded the project’s significance.

“This is the next chapter in uniting Newport’s past, present, and future,” said Holder.

The $6 million project has been largely funded through Trinity Church’s capital campaign, supplemented by support from the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island. Final fundraising efforts are ongoing, offering opportunities for sponsorship and naming rights for various components of the new facility.

With Behan Brothers serving as the general contractor, the project underscores Trinity Church’s dedication to evolving alongside the Newport community while preserving its historic legacy.

