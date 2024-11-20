Burgers at 35,000 Feet: Delta and Shake Shack Launch Partnership in Boston

Delta Air Lines is partnering with Shake Shack to offer its iconic cheeseburgers to First Class passengers on select flights, starting Dec. 1.

The collaboration will debut on routes departing from Boston that are over 900 miles, with plans to expand to more U.S. markets in 2025. Passengers will have the option to pre-order a Shake Shack Cheeseburger as part of their in-flight meal.

“Burgers are one of our most popular menu items, so we’re thrilled to partner with Shake Shack to elevate the experience,” said Stephanie Laster, Delta’s Managing Director of Onboard Service. “This partnership also reflects our shared commitment to people-first service and enriching the communities we serve.”

The Shake Shack Cheeseburger features a 100% Angus beef patty with cheese on a toasted potato bun. Passengers can customize their meal to include ShackBurger toppings like tomato, lettuce, and ShackSauce, served on the side. The meal also comes with chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie inspired by Shake Shack’s dessert flavors.

Shake Shack leaders are excited about the collaboration.

“At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet,” said Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing. “We’re proud to partner with Delta to elevate the in-flight dining experience.”

Passengers in First Class can pre-select the Shake Shack Cheeseburger using the Fly Delta app or an email link. The pre-selection window opens seven days before departure and closes 24 hours before the flight.

With this new offering, Delta is aiming to transform in-flight dining, one burger at a time. Get ready to enjoy premium ingredients and Shake Shack’s signature flavors the next time you take to the skies.

