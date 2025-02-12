Obituary: Agnes T. (Beattie) Gifford (1945-2025)

Agnes T. (Beattie) Gifford, known as “Noni” by her family and friends, formerly of Middletown, RI, and Jamestown, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2025, in the Heatherwood Nursing Home in Newport, RI. She was the wife of the late James B. Gifford for 48 years.

Born on April 17, 1945, in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Richard Beattie and Ruth (Wood) Kaiser.

Agnes was a dedicated member of the Evangelical Friends Church for over 40 years and faithfully served as the church secretary for many of those years. At 55, Agnes fulfilled a lifelong dream to become a registered nurse, graduating from the Community College of Rhode Island’s nursing program in 2000. After graduation, she found her calling at Newport Hospital, where her dedication to nursing shone brightly until her early retirement, which she embraced to care for her beloved husband. She will be remembered for her boundless love, nurturing spirit, and the warmth she brought into the lives of everyone she met.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Agnes was a gifted artist, delighting in various creative pursuits such as drawing, photography, woodworking, sewing, embroidery, and other forms of artistic expression.

Agnes is survived by her children: Dawn (Larry) Graham of Newport, RI, and Nathan (Macy) Gifford of Crossville, TN. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica (James) MacDonald of West Hartford, CT; Jeffrey Graham, Lisa Graham, Joseph Graham, and Joshua Graham, all of Newport, RI; Marina-Claire Gifford of Coventry, RI; Macon Lane and Maverick Gifford of Crossville, TN; as well as great-grandmother to Willa, Isla, and Keller MacDonald, and Lucia-Rae Graham. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Ann Henderson of North Kingstown, RI, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Gifford; her sisters, Winifred Marucci and Mary Holiday; and her brothers, Rev. Thomas Beattie, William Beattie, and Richard Beattie.

In her memory, we invite those who knew Agnes to carry forward her spirit of kindness and creativity, ensuring that her legacy lives on in our hearts and actions.

A private burial will take place in Newport Memorial Park, Howland Avenue, Middletown, RI.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Agnes’s life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, 11:00am, at Evangelical Friends Church, 70 Bliss Mine Road, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Agnes’s name to Evangelical Friends Church, EFC Newport, 70 Bliss Mine Road, Middletown, RI 02842, or at https://www.efcnewport.com/give

