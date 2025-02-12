Obituary: Arthur F. Cardoza (1936-2025)

Arthur F. Cardoza, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away on February 11, 2025.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late William L. Cardoza Sr. and Angeline (Rego) Cardoza. He attended De La Salle Academy, where he laid the foundation for a life rich in friendship and community. Arthur lived a life filled with enthusiasm, laughter, and love.

Arthur was a proud painting contractor at the Newport Naval Base, where he dedicated countless years of service to ensure that the base looked its best. His commitment to excellence carried over into every aspect of his life, including his meticulous care for his beloved lawn, which was a source of pride and joy. Arthur also co-owned the Gateway Hotel with his parents, a venture that allowed him to blend his entrepreneurial spirit with his love for family. In addition to his work at the naval base and the hotel, Arthur was an integral part of the family business, Park Motors, where he worked closely alongside his family, creating bonds and memories that will last a lifetime.

Arthur’s spirit shone brightly in his love for life. He believed that every day was an opportunity for celebration and found joy in the simplest of pleasures – often at the local pubs on the Island, sharing stories and laughter with old friends. A lover of adventure, he cherished his travels, including unforgettable visits to the scenic Mohawk Trail and beyond.

Arthur is survived by his beloved daughter; Darlene (Paul) Cardoza-Daugherty, of Middletown, RI, and his brother; Robert Cardoza, of Portsmouth, RI.

In addition to his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his siblings; William L. Cardoza Jr., and Lorraine O’Brien.

Services for Arthur will be private.

The family of Arthur would like to express their sincere appreciation for Terry, Arthur’s CNA, for the loving care she provided throughout the years.

Donations in his memory may be made to Continuum Care of Rhode Island: Continuum Hospice – Rhode Island, 1350 Division Road, Ste 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.