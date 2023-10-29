Obituary: Anita T. Roberts (1930-2023)

Anita T. Roberts, 93, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on October 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late Martin “Buddy” Roberts.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 5, 1930, She was the daughter of Herbert and Rose (Schid) Trimble.

Anita was a 1948 graduate of Rogers High School as well as a graduate of Bryant College. After the passing of her late husband, Anita worked at Roberts Business Services supporting many local businesses with bookkeeping services.

Anita is survived by son Bruce Roberts and his wife Eileen of La Grange, ME and Portsmouth RI; and her daughters; Catherine King and her husband Steven, of Colorado Springs, CO; Stacey Roberts of Middletown, RI and Susan Correia and her husband James, of Middletown, RI.

Anita is also survived by her six grandchildren Leslie LeBlanc (husband Daniel) of Cranston, RI, and Scott Roberts (wife Lissa) of London, England, Jeffrey King (wife Amber), Stephanie King and Jennifer King of Denver, CO, and Kelley Alexander (husband Bryan) of Middletown, RI.

Anita was also the great grandmother of 10 great grandchildren: Zachary Leblanc, Jacob Roberts, Eliza Roberts and Lucas Roberts; Caroline King, Claire King and Clifford King; and Bella Alexander, Amelia Alexander and Mac Alexander.

Donations can be made in the memory of Anita Roberts to the Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday November 1, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. Her funeral will be held immediately following calling hours at 12:00 in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown, RI.

